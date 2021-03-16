Analyst: “Satcom entering new consolidation cycle”

Joseph Ibeh, analyst at satellite and space market research and consulting services specialist NSR, suggests that further satcom consolidation is on the horizon, with the global satellite communication industry transitioning to meet new market trends and match projected threats from perceived disruptors. In particular, he argues that an SES and Eutelsat merger could help both companies consolidate positions in Video, Mobility and Gov/Mil, and expand on broadband services.

“It is typical to expect mergers and acquisitions (M&A) within any maturing industry, especially technology-driven sectors, where inventors regularly threaten incumbents,” he says. “In the case of satcom, the industry is entering a new consolidation cycle, where vertical integration is becoming as inevitable as horizontal solidification,” he asserts.

According to Ibeh, between 2012-2017, the industry witnessed a wave of M&As across operator-distributor, equipment-service provider and multiple cross-value-chain consolidations. “While the recent wave of consolidation builds on the industry’s past M&A trajectory, it, most importantly, points to a new direction for satcom’s future. With equipment providers expanding into service business lines, vertical mergers are becoming more common within the operator-SP-Equipment provider triad,” he advises.

He suggests that a number of factors are driving this new consolidation cycle.

Pricing Pressure and Commoditisation of Capacity

He says that with the growth of capacity supply from High Throughput Satellite (HTS) fleets, the industry sees an increasing demand for cheaper HTS capacity vs. traditional FSS GEO capacity. “This trend puts pressure on overall capacity pricing in the market as FSS supply undercuts price to remain competitive, while HTS fleets pursue volume to increase fill rates,” he notes.

“The impact is that capacity supply is increasingly becoming a commodity business as operators rely on rising sales volume to compensate for price erosion. With large HTS payloads coming online from 2021, attrition from FSS to HTS will continue, resulting in declining fill rates, even as media demand continues to shrink.”

“Smaller operators and service providers will be cut up in the murky middle as capacity pricing pressure persists and more capacity is available in the market post-2021,” he predicts.

“Operators are moving closer to customers down the value chain through vertical integration to cushion against changing wholesale market dynamics. Operators are rolling out distribution strategies or acquiring service providers to capture market share and optimise fill rates by launching more differentiated services and products down the value chain. This trend is expected to remain as integrated operators such as ViaSat and Hughes continue to outperform their peers across various operational and solvency metrics,” he adds.

Stunted Growth in Video

According to NSR’s Satellite Industry Financial Analysis, 10th Edition report, video revenues continue to decline year-on-year, contracting by 15.1 per cent cumulatively in 2019 across the top six operators analysed and further in 2020. “Video contributes most of the wholesale capacity revenue pie, making it challenging for operators to retain the pure-play high EBITDA wholesale business as video revenue shrinks. Non-integrated operators face severe organic growth challenges as there is a balancing act between video and non-video business,” he warns.

“Non-video revenues will continue to increase, with the service business retaining the lead over lease revenue in the long term as operators guard against a top-line erosion with video on the decline. The industry appears to have factored in this trend a long time ago, and operators are now actively consolidating towards various service strategies across different non-video verticals,” he advises.

Perceived Threat from Non-GEO Constellations

Ibeh says that perhaps the most significant driver of this ongoing cycle of satcom industry consolidation is the perceived disruption of the market landscape by non-GEO constellation operators such as SpaceX Starlink, Amazon Kuiper, OneWeb, and Telesat Lightspeed, among others.

“While the full impact of these NGEOs plays remains to be seen, its long term threats on market access and capacity supply show enough worry for incumbents to consolidate in order to stay competitive,” he observes. “With some of these new entrants making incredible technological advances and matching the financial base to fuel commercialization, the big questions now border around their go-to-market strategies and their impact on the competitive landscape. The NGEO effect is driving a transition across the industry, with operators looking to bridge the gap with end customers and exercise more control over its distribution. As capacity supply abounds from non-GEO and GEO HTS fleets, distribution is expected to become the core success factor,” he advises.

According to Ibeh, the industry is already significantly moving towards vertical integration. “NSR’s Satcom Business in Models in a 3.0 Era outlined seven major components of the changing consolidation landscape within the context of small, medium and large satellite operators’ exposure to risk. Intelsat’s acquisition of Gogo’s IFC business, Eutelsat’s downstream play with Noorsat in the Middle East for video and broadband play in Africa and Europe, and SES’ vertically integrated network offerings for the cruise, telecom and Gov/Mil sectors, among other recent M&As, show the changing landscape is focused on protecting market access across key verticals. NSR expects consolidation to deepen further from gaining market access across various verticals to expanding market share through horizontal solidification,” he says.

In conclusion, Ibeh says the new state of affairs in satcom will likely play out via a number of trends and strategic moves: