Stingray channels launch on Freeview

Qello Concerts by Stingray and Stingray Naturescape have launched on Freeview via the Channelbox platform.

The Qello Concerts channel offers a collection of full-length concerts and music documentaries featuring an array of iconic and new artists including Coldplay, Queen, Adele, The Beatles, Sting and Madonna among many others.

Stingray Naturescape broadcasts a rotation of scenery videos from around the world with accompanying audio from the nature scenes. The channel is aimed at viewers who wants to transform their home into a peaceful relaxing oasis.

Both channels are owned by Canadian media and entertainment company Stingray based in Montreal, Quebec.

Channelbox is a multi-channel OTT platform available on Freeview 271 and accessible via TV sets connected to the aerial and the internet. The current channels include news, movies, music and entertainment channels in English and foreign languages.

“We are delighted to bring new exciting content to the UK screens and give our audience an opportunity to watch live concerts in the comfort of their home free of charge”, said Tanya Kronfli, Channelbox business development.

“We are thrilled to bring Qello Concerts by Stingray and Stingray Naturescape to new partners looking for quality entertainment for their customers,” added Mathieu Peloquin, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications of Stingray. “The way people watch TV and consume music is constantly evolving. We are always on the lookout for innovative partnerships to seamlessly bring our curated content to the greatest number of viewers while expanding our brand presence worldwide.”