Disney+ projects iconic shield on London Eye

To mark the premiere of Original Series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, on Disney+ today (March 19th), Captain America’s iconic shield has landed in the UK, through the power of projection mapping, on The London Eye.

The Marvel Studios’ legendary shield is also appearing in several renowned landmarks around the globe including Singapore Flyer in Singapore, the Melbourne Star in Australia, the Luneur 1953 Flywheel in Italy, La Grande Roue de Marseille in France, MAAG Hall in Switzerland, the Torre Latino in Mexico City and the Planetario in Argentina.



The Falcon and The Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson (aka The Falcon), and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes (aka The Winter Soldier). The pair, who came together in the final moments of the record-breaking Avengers: Endgame movie, team up on a global adventure.

The all-new, six-episode series streams exclusively on Disney+ and continues the MCU Phase 4 as the second Marvel Studios TV series, following WandaVision.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer. The series also stars Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp and Wyatt Russell.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be followed by another Marvel Original series, Loki, which premieres on Disney+ on June 11th.