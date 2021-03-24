Movies Anywhere now on Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung Smart TV users can now enjoy their favourite digital movies in one simplified, personal collection, with cloud-based digital movie ownership scheme Movies Anywhere.

Movies Anywhere syncs purchased movie libraries from multiple digital retailers across devices, platforms and is now live on 2017-2021 Samsung Smart TVs. Movies Anywhere conveniently brings together over 8000+ movies from Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Pictures (including DreamWorks and Illumination Entertainment), The Walt Disney Studios (including Disney, Pixar, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm), and Warner Bros. Entertainment. With the addition of the Samsung platform, the Movies Anywhere app is now available on the largest network of Smart TVs in the United States.