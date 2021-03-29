Agama Technologies joins SRT Alliance

Agama Technologies, a specialist in video service quality and customer experience, has joined the SRT Alliance, the open-source initiative dedicated to overcoming the challenges of low-latency video streaming.

Agama joins the SRT Alliance to integrate the SRT protocol into its solutions, as part of the overall strategy to promote high-quality video streaming for the best viewer experience. Agama openly supports the development of solutions that address the challenges of publishing secure and reliable video feeds in low bandwidth availability scenarios.

The SRT Alliance, founded by Haivision in April 2017, already has more than 450 members. Its mission is to overcome the challenges of low-latency live streaming by supporting the collaborative development of SRT (Secure Reliable Transport), the fastest growing open source streaming project. SRT is a free open source video transport protocol and technology stack originally developed and pioneered by Haivision that enables the delivery of high-quality and secure, low-latency video across the public internet.

“SRT is gaining momentum in different parts of the infrastructure chain, and this is exactly where we are fully present with our solutions for video observability and analytics” said Anders Svensson, CTO, Agama Technologies. “We’re delighted to join this growing community of developers and high-tech innovators in order to add its capabilities to our product portfolio and contribute to the success of this new technology.”

“Agama is a well know company in both classic TV and OTT industries,” said Suso Carrillo, Director of the SRT Alliance for Haivision.“With the adoption of SRT, the company encompasses a great feature for their real-time monitoring solutions that fit into their existing and coming clients. Actually, SRT is on every roadmap in the video streaming space.” Agama Technologies joins SRT Alliance in order to integrate SRT open-source protocols into its solutions.