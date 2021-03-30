Sky launches £2m Sky Zero Footprint Fund

As part of its commitment to reducing its impact on the environment, and inspiring others to do the same, Sky is launching the ‘Sky Zero Footprint Fund’.

Established by Sky as part of its Sky Zero campaign to be net zero carbon by 2030, the new £2 million initiative will support brands that are committed to driving positive behavioural change and tangible impact towards a more sustainable future. Open to media agencies, creative agencies and brands, the fund will support businesses to accelerate and amplify their initiatives to change the world for the better through the power of TV and advertising.

The winning ideas will be selected by a panel of judges with strong views on advertising, creativity, and sustainability. The judging panel will evaluate entries based on their commitment to a carbon zero future – whether this means showcasing how their business operates in a sustainable way; how their products are built to help reduce their carbon footprint, or how they are inspiring and normalising positive behavioural change amongst their customers to protect the environment.

Judges include advertising legend Sir John Hegarty, Su-Mei Thompson, CEO of the Media Trust, Juliet Davenport, CEO of Good Energy, Linsey Clay CEO Thinkbox, Stephen Woodford, chair of the Advertising Association, Jo Combs, founder of AdGreen, Gideon Spanier, UK editor in chief of Campaign and Karen Blackett OBE Country Manager at WPP & GroupM UK CEO.

The panel also includes senior Sky representation from Debbie Klein, Sky’s Group Chief Marketing, Corporate Affairs and People Officer, Group Director of Bigger Picture, Fiona Ball and new Sky Media Managing Director Tim Pearson.

Klein commented: “We want to use our knowledge and passion to help others make a difference. The Sky Zero Footprint Fund builds on our track record and commitment to reducing our impact on the environment. At Sky we have pledged to be net zero carbon by 2030, but we understand that we’re all in this together and as a media industry, we have a duty to use our voice to drive tangible change. We’re delighted to announce this new initiative to realise the combined benefits for our planet when we work together

Pearson added: “Using the power of TV we truly believe we can help transform attitudes and inspire real change. The Sky Zero Footprint Fund is designed to support businesses that want to foster positive change and protect our environment. We believe there is no better way to demonstrate this than through the scale, reach and storytelling capability of TV/Video advertising.

Applications will be open from the April 6th until the May 14th. From all entries, 10 brands will move forward to a live/virtual pitch with the judges. From this process, the five most creative and impactful ideas will go-on to share the £2 million pot of media value. Each business is guaranteed at least £250,000 with the best and strongest execution securing £1 million for its campaign. The 5 winners will be announced in June with £1m winner judged and selected in October.