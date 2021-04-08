Mediaset to relaunch VoD platform

Italian broadcaster Mediaset is relaunching its VoD activities this month, with the merger of its two existing platforms, Mediaset Play and Infinity.

Renamed as ‘Mediaset Play Infinity’, the new streaming platform will feature new graphics and include a new Smart TV application.

It will offer both free content from the Mediaset terrestrial TV networks and the new Infinity+ subscription-based offer with a catalogue of premium content.

Additional features will be added in the coming months. The new streaming platform is likely to host the broadcaster’s UEFA Champions League coverage.

Mediaset was recently awarded the streaming TV rights for 121 matches of Europe’s top football competition for the period 2021-2024, of which 17 FTA and 104 in subscription mode.