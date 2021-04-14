Amazon Studios signs first-Look deal with Serena Williams

Amazon Studios has signed a first-look TV deal with 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion, Serena Williams.

Williams will work with Amazon to create a number of television projects that will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, beginning with an untitled docuseries that follows her in both her professional and personal life. The production from Plum Pictures, Goalhanger Films and Amazon Studios is executive produced by Williams, Patrick Mouratoglou, Stuart Cabb and Tony Pastor.

“I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios – they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience. I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world,” said Williams.



“Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well,” added Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We’re incredibly excited to share her journey in this new series, and to work with her to create new original content for our Prime Video customers worldwide.”

Off the court, Williams has become successful in the business, entertainment and fashion space, adding S by Serena clothing line and Serena Ventures to her brand. Williams is also committed to philanthropic causes, supporting organisations such as the Yetunde Price Resource Center, launching in 2018 in Compton, CA, honouring the life and memory of her oldest sister, by ensuring those affected by trauma have the necessary resources to persevere.