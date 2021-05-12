Data: 1 in 5 UK homes can get full-fibre broadband

More than one in five UK homes can now access faster, full-fibre broadband, according to new figures published by comms regulator Ofcom.

Ofcom’s latest Connected Nations data highlights broadband and mobile coverage across the UK and its nations.

As of January 2021, around six million UK homes (21 per cent) could get full-fibre broadband – up from 18 per cent in September 2020. Broadband delivered over full-fibre networks is faster and more reliable than the decades-old copper connections that most people still use.

There has also been a significant increase in the availability of gigabit-capable connections. This includes broadband delivered over full fibre networks and the fastest cable technology. Eleven million homes (37 per cent) can now get gigabit-capable services – up from around 8 million (27 per cent) in September 2020.

Availability of superfast broadband remains at 96 per cent and mobile coverage has remained stable. Mobile coverage is set to increase across the UK as companies continue to roll out a Shared Rural Network.