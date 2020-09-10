UK: Full-fibre broadband now available to 4m+ homes

New figures published by UK comms regulator Ofcom suggest that full-fibre broadband is now available to over 4.2 million UK homes.

The figures are included in Ofcom’s Connected Nations summer update, which provides a summary of broadband and mobile availability across the UK and its nations, as of May 2020.

Key findings from the report include:

Full-fibre broadband is now available to 14 per cent of UK homes – up from 12 per cent since Ofcom’s spring update, published in May. 4.2 million homes can now access these services, which are faster and more reliable than older copper-based broadband.

Ultrafast broadband is now available to 57 per cent of UK properties – up from 55 per cent in Ofcom’s last update. This is an increase of 500,000 properties and includes cable-based and full fibre services.

Superfast broadband is available to 95 per cent of UK properties – this has increased by 100,000 properties since Ofcom’s last update, although the proportion of properties with access to superfast broadband remains the same.

98 per cent of UK properties can access ‘decent’ broadband from a fixed line – offering download speeds of 10 Mbit/s and upload speeds of 1 Mbit/s. Anyone without access to decent broadband may be eligible for an upgrade through the broadband universal service obligation.

Mobile coverage remains stable – but is expected to increase over the coming months as mobile operators continue to extend their networks through the Shared Rural Network.

Full analysis of UK network availability, take-up and resilience will be included in Ofcom’s annual Connected Nations report, published in December. This will also look at how the coronavirus lockdown period affected the UK’s networks.