Starlink targets 1m European subs this year

SpaceX will launch 52 Starlink satellites this weekend on May 15th. The normal batch of 60 is being amended because SpaceX has a couple of paying guest craft on board for the launch.

Starlink has also confirmed that it is now taking orders from clients in France. Spain is also targeted with Starlink having registered a Madrid-based operation with Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMC).

Sources suggest that Elon Musk’s broadband-by-satellite service is anticipating one million European users in Europe this year.

This will be Launch 27 for Starlink and is due at 6.58pm local time (22.58 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center.

Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX’s president & COO, is on record as saying that after about 28 launches the company would have continuous coverage globally.