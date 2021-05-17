Sony UK channels sold to Narrative

Sony Pictures Television’s portfolio of UK channels have been sold to Narrative Capital, a US financing and investment firm.

The deal includes Sony Movies, Sony Movies Classic, Sony Movies Action, Sony Channel, POP, Tiny POP and POP Max, as well as various digital assets. The channels will be rebranded as GREAT! movies, GREAT! movies action, GREAT! movies classic and GREAT! tv with a new look from May 25th. The POP channels will remain unchanged.

Variety reports that Narrative Capital’s plan is to create an AVoD destination out of the UK that encompasses the various brands. The POP Player already operates as an AVoD service and mobile app for kids, alongside dedicated websites and YouTube channels.

Sony Pictures Television’s employees in the UK will also remain in London.



Remy Minute, Narrative Entertainment’s CEO, commented: “We are thrilled to be launching the GREAT! Network of channels in the UK making them the first choice for free-to-air blockbusters, cult classics and TV hits. Our aim is to curate and celebrate great film and TV that brings everyone together and make them feel great. The channel brands will also provide great opportunities for strategic partnerships with businesses that share GREAT!’s vision and values. Together we are becoming GREAT!”.

The GREAT! channels will be available on Freeview, Sky, Virgin Media and Freesat.