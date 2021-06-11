Al Jazeera hit by cyber-attack

Qatari news network Al Jazeera says it has suffered “continual” hacking attempts over the past few days. It stressed that hackers had not succeeded in their attempts to disrupt output.

It comes following similar news of rumoured cyber attacks on Cox.

Al Jazeera’s websites and platforms experienced “continued electronic attacks aimed at accessing, disrupting and controlling some of the news platforms” from June 5th to June 9th, the network said in a statement.

“Al Jazeera’s service provider was able to monitor and fend off all the hacking attacks and prevent them from achieving their goal,” it said in its statement.

The main thrust of the attacks came last Sunday ahead of a documentary on the station that covered indirect negotiations between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, which included a voice recording purportedly of an Israeli held prisoner in Gaza, said a Reuters report.

Al Jazeera is not much loved by some of its Arab neighbours although in January its immediate neighbour Saudi Arabia said it was ending the long running – since 2017 – boycott of Al Jazeera and Qatar.