All3Media acquires NENT Studios UK

All3Media, the international television, film and digital production and distribution group, has acquired NENT Studios’ UK distribution business – formerly known as DRG – from Nordic Entertainment Group.

The acquisition of NENT Studios’ UK distribution business adds more than 10,000 hours of content, including over 100 formats, to the All3Media International catalogue with high profile titles such as Doc Martin (pictured), The Cry, Yorkshire Vet, Manhunt, Catchphrase and Don’t Tell the Bride.

Jane Turton, All3Media CEO, said: “NENT Studios UK has a deep, high quality, distribution catalogue and I’m really pleased that Louise Pedersen and All3Media International will be in a position to add titles such as the upcoming original drama Close to Me, as well as Doc Martin, Catchphrase, and Don’t Tell the Bride to our distribution slate. There has never been more demand for high quality IP, and we are all looking forward to working closely with the producers of these shows.”

Louise Pedersen, CEO of All3Media International, added: “With over 10,000 hours of content, and some fantastic internationally known programmes, this catalogue will be an excellent and complementary addition to our library.”

Gabriel Catrina, NENT Group EVP & Chief Financial Officer, commented: “All3Media’s position as a global distributor and storyteller makes it an ideal home for NENT Studios’ UK distribution business. This agreement and the ongoing sale of our Nordic non-scripted businesses are in line with NENT Group’s strategy of focusing on scripted content for our fast-expanding Viaplay streaming service, which will be available in at least 15 countries by 2023.”