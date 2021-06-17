Ethiopia: FightBox launches with Canal+

SPI/FilmBox and Canal+ Group have announced the launch of SPI’s combat sports entertainment destination FightBox on the latter’s platform in Ethiopia. FightBox will be offered in the English language and will be available to subscribers in the basic ‘DESTA’ package.

“I am very happy to be supporting Canal+ Group in this new adventure. We have a strong partnership together across many territories and it’s always great to be there at the start of a new platform launch,” commented Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International. “MMA enthusiasts in Ethiopia can now tune in to some of the most exciting combat sports live events on FightBox with Canal+ and feel the rush of the ring from the comfort of their own homes.”

FightBox, which is also available to Canal+ subscribers in Myanmar, broadcasts some of the most popular combat sports live events and multi-discipline mixed martial arts coverage from all over the world including Fight Exclusive Night, Cage Fury Fighting Championship, King of Kings Hero’s World Series, Makowski Fighting Championship, Superkombat, Oktagon and more.

“Our new Canal+ Ethiopia offer combines quality and diversity through popular thematic channels and varied contents. In this context, we are very pleased to bring to the new Ethiopian subscribers FightBox, which perfectly meets their expectations. This unique fight combat sports channel will offer them great moments!” declared Alexandre Gruner, SVP Channels Acquisitions and Partnerships for Canal+ International.