Mexico: seeUplay launch football app with StreamAMG

Sports technology company seeUplay and OTT agency StreamAMG have announced a partnership to launch a new football streaming service. seeUplay PRO will offer fans in Mexico the opportunity to watch live Liga BBVA Mx Sub league matches that have not previously been available on any other platform, providing exposure to young players and strengthening the junior Mexican leagues.

Subscribers to the service will be able to watch live youth team matches involving Club América, Cruz Azul, Guadalajara, Pumas, Tigres and Toluca from launch. Aside from live events, the app will provide users on demand content such as full match replays, highlights and interviews.

StreamAMG will provide native iOS and Android apps, and apply its suite of OTT technology to handle live streaming distribution and on demand content management. The apps will feature advanced casting capabilities, and an integration with third party payments provider InPlayer for in app payments.

“seeUplay PRO will provide a new level of access to football fans in the Americas and beyond. StreamAMG’s impressive track record expertise in both OTT and football made them a natural fit to launch and develop the service,” said Eduardo Gorodzinsky, CEO, seeUplay

“seeUplay PRO will offer fans an exciting new range of live and on demand content, and all of us at StreamAMG are delighted to be helping the seeUplay team to realise their vision,” added Hugo Sharman, CEO, StreamAMG.