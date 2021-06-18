SES won’t have a stand at IBC

Satellite giant SES will not be present in IBC’s Hall 1 this coming December. SES, for the past year or more, has curtailed any non-essential outside activity and depended more or less on Zoom meetings.

The IBC decision seems wholly based on Covid worries more than any withdrawal from IBC itself. A source says: “Our approach is a very measured and cautious one, especially when it comes to physical presence.”

The satellite operator says it is also being ultra-cautious over the assorted twists and turns of the pandemic and anxious not to take early decisions on any similar event anywhere until the planet returns to some sort of normality.

SES adds that it may have a meeting room at the RAI in Amsterdam but is yet to decide even on that cut-down presence.

Other operators seem a little more relaxed. Arabsat, for example, say they plan to participate but the final decision very much rests on the circumstances prevailing nearer the date.

Eutelsat, meanwhile, say they have yet to make a decision.