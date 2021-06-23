ZEE5 launches in the US

ZEE5, the streaming service for South Asian content, has launched today in the US.

“The launch of ZEE5 in the US is a very significant moment for us,” said Amit Goenka, President, Digital Businesses & Platforms, ZEE Entertainment. “We’ve had a long association of over two decades with this market, bringing our viewers here the best of Indian entertainment through our channels. With ZEE5, we now look to offer both these audiences and the younger demographic access to a much wider choice of premium content with our Originals, digital premieres and more, on any screen of their choice and with a completely personalised viewing experience.”

ZEE5’s launch announcement was made by Archana Anand Pictured), Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, at an event attended by media and consumers from the US and across the globe. She was joined by event, Actor, Producer, Activist and Entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra Jonas.



Chopra Jonas also joined Anand in unveiling ZEE5’s upcoming content slate and its new global brand campaign ‘Welcome to South Asia: Stories from our world’. The campaign spotlights stories from South Asia, where even ordinary stories are extraordinary, therefore leading to the narrative “if this is our reality, imagine our stories.”

Congratulating ZEE5, Chopra Jonas said, “Wishing all the best to my friends at ZEE5 on their new launch. I have really enjoyed celebrating and spotlighting all the incredible talent from South Asia today. I look forward to watching these storytellers entertain new audiences around the world and will be cheering them on from the side lines.”

Anand added, “Bringing ZEE5 into the US is so much more than just providing the South Asian diaspora here with a mega entertainment platform through which they can access a vast library of stories. It is a powerful bridge between them, their culture, and their languages. It is also a real-time connect between them and their families as they get to watch the same content across the ocean. And it is a platform through which their stories get showcased on an international stage. With this and the rich library of shows we have, I am confident that we will become the preferred destination for South Asian content and woo both TV and Streaming loyalists across all age groups across both South Asian and mainstream audiences in the shortest possible time.”

At launch, ZEE5 provides viewers with ad library of 130,000 hours of stories from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, spread across. This content is available in Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Punjabi, as well as Malay, Thai, Bahasa, Arabic, Urdu, and Bangla (Bangladeshi) with key titles dubbed and/or subtitled in English.

Users can download the ZEE5 app from Google Play Store / iOS App Store, on Roku devices, Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TVs, Android TVs, and Amazon Fire Stick.

ZEE5 will be available at $6.99 for a monthly pack, and an annual pack discounted from $84 to $49.99 as an introductory offer. The platform also announced a special discount for the student community with the monthly pack priced at $4.99.

ZEE5 will also be partnering with MassMutual in the US to reach the latter’s extensive South Asian customer database and jointly serve the South Asian community. ZEE5 and MassMutual share common goals to cater to the South Asian community with the tools and resources they both have to offer.

Calling out Canada as another focus market, ZEE5 also announced that it was available for Canadian audiences.