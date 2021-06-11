ZEE5 launches in US on June 22

ZEE5, the SVoD platform for South Asian content, has announced it will launch in the US on June 22nd.

ZEE5 has enjoyed success in the key South Asian markets within weeks of its local launches, and is fast expanding its presence in Europe and the UK.

The platform is currently under beta testing in the US market. The official launch will be priced at $49.99 per annum for an introductory period, and then $84 thereafter.

“The US is the final and largest launch for ZEE5, setting the stage for its rapid growth in a market with a ready 5.4 million diaspora audience that has a deep cultural and language connect to this content. This direct-to-consumer service launch is especially significant at a time when Indians in the US, many of whom remain deeply connected to their roots, are unable to travel home,” says the broadcaster.

“ZEE5 will officially announce its launch in the US on 22nd June at a virtual event where its platform and content will be unveiled. The company will share key details about its plans for the market and its local partnerships, launch the brand campaign and more,” added ZEE5.

“With this launch, the streaming platform will open up access to the largest catalogue of South Asian i.e., Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi content to diaspora and even mainstream content consumers in the US who have been eagerly waiting to access ZEE5’s massive content library. With 130,000 hours of content across 18 languages, ZEE5 will offer a premium, highly accessible, and affordable option for viewers to engage with the best of South Asian stories,” continued ZEE5.

“The United States represents our most significant market and the last bastion in our global journey as we launch an ad-free subscription service. As a Global Media Conglomerate, we have had a very deep connection with our diaspora audiences here, so it is a rather happy moment for me to now be bringing this audience the largest aggregation of South Asian content on a single platform through ZEE5,” said Amit Goenka, President, Digital Businesses & Platforms, ZEE Entertainment.

Users can download the ZEE5 app from Google Play Store / iOS App Store, on Roku devices, Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TVs, Android TVs, and Amazon Fire Stick.