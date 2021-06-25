Andrew Neil “taking break” from GB News

Andrew Neil is set to take some time off from GB news less than two weeks after the channel was launched.

Speaking during his regular 8pm slot on June 24th, Neil admitted it had been a “rocky start” for the channel after a number of high-profile brands pulled their advertising, as well as countless on-air blunders and technical mishaps.

Neil, the former BBC journalist and acting Chairman for the channel, told viewers he would be away for a “few weeks” and return “before the summer is out”.

Former Sky News presenter Colin Brazier will cover Neil’s show in his absence.