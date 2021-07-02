Fight Sports lands Fury vs Wilder III

Fight Sports has acquired the rights to Tyson Fury’s third meeting with Deontay Wilder for the WBC Heavyweight World Title in over 50 countries.

Territories span from covering almost all of Asia, several countries in Europe, the Middle East/North Africa, to the Caribbean.

December 2018 was the first time these two heavyweights met. It was an action-packed Championship fight that included the dramatic comeback of Fury climbing off the canvas to finish the thrilling first encounter to a draw. They followed that up with a rematch in February 2020, where Fury knocked Wilder out in the 7th round and became WBC Heavyweight World Champion, a title that Wilder had held for more than five years.

The two meet one more time for the World Championship to cap their historical trilogy and set the road to unifying the Titles.

Fight Sports plans a comprehensive programming line-up that will include original programming, exclusive interviews, and both Championship bouts between the two fighters to relive the excitement and capture the anticipation leading up to July 24th.