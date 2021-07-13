IMDb reveals top new TV shows of 2021

IMDb, the online source for movie, TV and celebrity content, has unveiled the Top 10 New Television Shows of 2021 (so far), based on IMDb user ratings.

In addition to the popular ‘best of the year’ Top 10 lists IMDb reveals each December, its mid-year lists offer a sneak peek at breakout titles that have most resonated with IMDb users. Loki, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, tops this list, with additional series including Amazon Prime Video’s Invincible (#2), Channel 4’s It’s a Sin (#3) and HBO’s Mare of Easttown (#4).

IMDb ratings are determined by users who rate movies and TV shows on a 10-point scale. To rate any of the more than 8 million titles on IMDb, users can click the ‘Rate This’ star on the movie or TV show’s IMDb title page. IMDb users submit over a million and a half new ratings each week and there are over one billion IMDb user ratings available to help entertainment fans discover and decide what to watch.

“This list celebrates the series which have been rated highest by IMDb’s broad audience of hundreds of millions of fans in the first half of 2021,” said Nikki Santoro, Head of IMDb Consumer. “It’s no surprise that Loki, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is top of the list – it was ranked the Most Anticipated TV Series by IMDb customers in April ahead of its June premiere, and Tom Hiddleston’s fun and twisted performance has delivered.”



Top 10 New TV Shows Debuting in 2021, as Determined by IMDb User Ratings

Loki Invincible It’s a Sin Mare of Easttown Resident Alien Sweet Tooth (pictured) Dota: Dragon’s Blood WandaVision Shadow and Bone Superman and Lois

“Several of the most-loved new shows of 2021 so far are based in the fantastical worlds of comics, science fiction and animation, indicating that audiences are responding to the incredible and ever-increasing creativity, invention and innovation the creators are bringing to these stories and characters,” said Brian Carver, Head of Data and Licensing for IMDb. “We thank our expansive community of entertainment professionals, individual contributors and other trusted sources for submitting key details of these and other series so fans can learn more, rate the titles they’ve seen and make informed viewing decisions.”