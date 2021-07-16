Ericsson, Verizon agree $8.3bn 5G deal

Ericsson has announced a multi-year agreement with Verizon to provide its 5G solutions to accelerate the deployment of Verizon’s next-generation 5G network in the US.

Niklas Heuveldop, President and Head of Ericsson North America, said: “This is a significant strategic partnership for both companies and what we’re most excited about is bringing the benefits of 5G to US consumers, enterprises and the public sector. We’re looking forward to working with Verizon to leverage solutions like Cloud RAN and our Street Macro, adding depth and versatility to 5G network rollouts across the US.”

“With this new agreement, we will be able to continue driving innovation and widespread adoption of 5G,” says Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer for Verizon. “We are pleased to continue this work through our long-standing relationship with Ericsson.”

Under this $8.3 billion agreement, Verizon will deploy Ericsson’s 5G MIMO C-band, low-band and millimetre wave (mmWave) solutions to enhance and expand Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband coverage, network performance and user experience. Ericsson’s technology solutions, including Massive MIMO, Ericsson Spectrum Sharing and Ericsson Cloud RAN, complement the high-performing Ericsson Radio System portfolio to support 5G services.

In 2020, Verizon was the first communications service provider to receive a commercial 5G mmWave Street Macro base station from Ericsson’s new state-of-the-art US smart factory in Lewisville, Texas.