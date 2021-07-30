BITE launches on Freeview

Available on the UK’s Freeview platform as part of the Channel Box offering (channel 271), BITE will then roll out on Connected TV’s including Rakuten TV and other OTT platforms in the coming months.

Powered by Parade Media Group’s catalogue of food and culinary travel content, BITE will feature programming from anm array of world food talent including Luke Nguyen, Anjum Anand, Peter Kuruvita, Curtis Stone, Manu Feildel, Gary Mehigan, Andy Allen, Justine Schofield and more.

Mathew Ashcroft, Founder, and CEO at Parade Media Group, said: “Launching FAST Channels (Free, Ad-supported Streaming TV) is the next phase in making our awesome content accessible to an ever-growing number of viewers, and providing greater value to our production partners. We look forward to working closely with the production community to serve up more premium culinary travel programming for food lovers across the UK.”