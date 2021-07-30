Intelsat wants Japan’s JSAT to have JCSAT-RA

Intelsat is seeking regulatory approval to shift ownership of its JCSAT-RA satellite to Japan’s JSAT SkyPerfect.

Intelsat and SkyPerfect have had a commercial agreement over usage of the satellite, but Intelsat says that because of its 2018 launch of its Horizons 3e satellite to the 169 degree East orbital slot, it no longer needs JCSAT-RA in its fleet.

Intelsat is asking the FCC for permission to return the satellite to Japanese control. The satellite has been used for clients in the US and Asia-Pacific regions.

Reportedly JSAT wishes to relocate the satellite to a different orbital slot. It lists the satellite in oits manifest as JCSat-12.