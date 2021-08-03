Olympic drives record digital engagement for Discovery

The opening week of the Olympic Games saw record numbers visit Discovery’s digital platforms. The desire of viewers to personalise their experience, by choosing to watch any of their national athletes or favourite sports, has seen new digital subscriptions in the first week of the Games reach double the total acquired around Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018.

Almost three-quarter of a billion streaming minutes of Olympics content has been consumed on discovery+ and Eurosport subscription services during the first week, nearly 18 times more than by the same stage of PyeongChang 2018. Representing Discovery’s first Olympic Summer Games, the early audience indicators, featuring the first 9 days of full competition, underline the stories being told are driving significant interest and engagement among audiences.

Large linear TV audience share, demonstrating the widespread interest in these Games, has been seen across the Nordic markets where Discovery is presenting the Games on its free-to-air networks. Shares as high as 78 per cent in Norway (Handball, Spain vs. Norway); 67 per cent in Sweden (Football, Sweden vs. Australia); and 60 per cent in Sweden (Swimming) have been recorded.

More than 275 million viewers have watched the Games so far via Discovery. Over 100 million of those have watched through Discovery’s coverage on TV and digital, and an additional 175 million more have watched the Games through Discovery’s sublicence agreements with partner free-to-air broadcasters around Europe. Together this represents 10 per cent higher reach than PyeongChang 2018, and the average audience share of Discovery’s pay-TV channels has improved by more than 30 per cent.

Viewership and engagement for the full Olympic Games will be reported at the end of the Games.



Jean-Briac Perrette, President & CEO, Discovery International, said: “The Olympic Games is the biggest global event that goes far beyond sports and traditional sports audiences. When we look back at the first week, it is clear the Olympics has brought new and different audiences to our platforms in impressive numbers. The Tokyo Games are seeing digital numbers never seen before, and we are thrilled that so many fans across Europe are watching the Games on discovery+ and Eurosport Player.”

Andrew Georgiou, President of Sports, Discovery, said: “It is fantastic to see our coverage and the stories we’re telling resonate so strongly with audiences throughout Europe. Whether through record digital engagement on Discovery’s platforms or large audience share on our networks, it is clear these Games are having a big impact.”

Discovery is presenting Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in 50 markets in Europe featuring 11 national productions and coverage in 19 languages.