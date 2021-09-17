Locast shuts permanently

US TV station streamer Locast has been ordered to close its operations permanently.

The service had previously been ordered to suspend all operations, but now a New York federal court has ordered a permanent injunction that bans Locast from operating.

The owners of the major broadcast networks in the US – namely ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox – had sued Locast in 2019, saying the service violated their copyrights, and demanded the service be shut down.



Locast believed it circumvented retransmission laws by being a non-profit organisation. Whilst Locast was free to use, viewers who didn’t pay $5 a month would get an ad every 15 minutes asking for a donation.

Locast will now have to win on appeal if it wishes to stream broadcast channels again