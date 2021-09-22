DAZN closing in on BT Sport

DAZN, a startup backed by billionaire Sir Leonard Blavatnik, is said to be in “advanced” discussions to acquire BT Sport and a deal could be announced within the next few weeks according to a report by The FT.

A spokesperson for BT said the company was continuing to explore options for BT Sport and all options were being considered.

DAZN offers subscription sports streaming services and has made its name in combat sports such as boxing and UFC, as well as NFL. The company also has the rights to broadcast the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and the EFL in a number of European territories.



Despite being founded in London, the company has a smaller footprint in the UK than in North America. A deal to buy BT Sports would significantly expand DAZN’s reach in the UK and give the company rights to Premier League matches, UEFA Champions League and Europa League matches, WWE, Gallagher Premiership rugby, MotoGP and more.