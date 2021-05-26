Germany: DAZN launches hospitality offering

DAZN, the global sports streaming platform, is expanding its global commercial premises business into Germany.

With DAZN For Business, DAZN is launching a standalone business solution, which enables restaurants, hotels, bars and hospitality businesses to offer fans live sports from DAZN – including, among others, all Bundesliga matches on Fridays and Sundays as well as almost the entire UEFA Champions League from August. DAZN also broadcasts top European football with La Liga, Copa del Rey as well as the English FA and Carabao Cup. In addition, DAZN will integrate further content in the future via a new partnership with MagentaSport.

Paul Sexton-Chadwick, SVP, Global Commercial Propositions, DAZN Group, said: “DAZN is now the home to the biggest sports in Germany, and the number one service for football fans. After the tough year that the hospitality industry has faced, and as venues start to open up, we are bringing all of this to businesses in one simple and competitive package, which we expect will attract more customers, who spend more money, stay longer and return more often. We intend to expand DAZN for Business to wider global markets as our live sports and original programming offering builds.“

The DAZN for Business offering includes a new DAZN TV box and the new DAZN For Business app, which can be used to access DAZN’s live sports portfolio, all specially tailored to the hospitality industry.