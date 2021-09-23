Research: Swedish audiobook streaming revenues growing

The Swedish audiobook market shows signs of strength according to Mediavision analysis. Total revenues for the Swedish audio streaming subscription market grew by SEK 100 million in H1 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

There are however indications of household penetration approaching maturity. Recent years have been eventful for the Swedish audiobook industry. Heavy investments from several actors have resulted in a tight race for market shares – and the services have been rewarded with a healthy influx of customers over the last years. Despite signs of the industry reaching maturity, Swedish household penetration remains at approximately 20 per cent, or close to 800 000 subscribing households (15-74-year-olds) – a stable figure YOY.

Mediavision estimates that the Swedish audiobook streaming subscription revenues amounts to SEK 570 million (excluding VAT) in H1 2021, implying a growth of SEK 100 million. So, what has led to this, as household penetration is unchanged? The answer, says Mediavision, is consumption and packaging. The services are adjusting their packaging strategies – and raising prices – as they increasingly target ‘the whole family’, offering more streams per subscription.