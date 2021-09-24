Globoplay launching in Europe, Canada

Brazilian broadcaster Globo will launch its SVoD platform Globoplay in over 20 European countries on October 14th. The service has already been available in Brazil and the US since 2020.

New markets that will have access to the largest Brazilian streaming platform include the UK, Portugal, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Switzerland and Canada.

Globoplay will offer an on-demand catalogue with content from the company’s six linear channels: TV Globo, Multishow, GloboNews, GNT, Premiere and VIVA.

The platform features original series produced by the broadcaster, classic and yet to be released soap operas, movies, documentaries, sports, journalism, reality shows, cooking shows, fashion, decoration, well-being and health programmes.

Subscribers will be able to access content via their Smart TV sets, tablets and smartphones. Subscription fees have yet to be announced.

Raphael Corrêa Netto, Globo’s international business director, commented: “We are very happy to expand Globoplay’s frontiers to new territories. Now, more experienced, we have taken a new step with the business in Europe and Canada. Globo streaming offers a universe of possibilities to subscribers through films, telenovelas, original series and many other incredible products present in the platform. From here on, we will be even closer to our audience, who can watch any content whenever and wherever they want through Globoplay.”