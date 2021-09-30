IBC free to attend

Organisers of content and technology event IBC have announced a comprehensive content programme for the 2021 edition, which for the first time will be free for all to access. Attendees can watch the sessions in person in Amsterdam or online via IBC Digital, which will launch on October 21st.

This year’s content programme will focus on five key themes: Production & Post Production, Content Supply Chain, OTT, Direct to Consumer (Content Everywhere), Live & Remote Production and Innovation. World-class speakers from renowned studios, broadcasters and media service providers will deliver Convention Keynotes spotlighting emerging industry trends and business strategies.

This year’s confirmed convention keynote speakers are:

James Gibbons, EVP, GM UK & Nordics at Discovery Inc.

Mike Davies, SVP Field Operations, Fox Sports

Johannes Larcher, Head of International at HBO Max

Vincent Tauzia, VP of Partnerships, Netflix

Yiannis Exarchos, CEO, Olympic Broadcasting Services

Superna Kalle, President, International Networks, Starz

Mike Wuetherick, Head of M&E Solutions, Unity Technologies

Bob Hesskamp, EVP of Engineering, WarnerMedia

“IBC2021 will create a safe and engaging environment for the industry to educate, learn and network in-person after being separated for too long,” said Michael Crimp, Chief Executive of IBC. “IBC will support the industry’s return to live events by delivering an action-packed content programme featuring game-changing insights from industry visionaries, all of which will be available for free to all attendees. We have always had an unwavering commitment to encouraging knowledge sharing within the industry, which is now more important than ever before and mirrored in our decision to make all sessions free-to-attend.”

Updating on developments, Crimp noted that circumstances had improved since he had last briefed industry media in midsummer, with the Dutch Government relaxing Covid-19 social distancing measures and removing quarantine rules for fully vaccinated travellers. “But we’re not complacent,” he said. “Throughout our planning, we’ve been focused on two major objectives. One is to deliver, absolutely, a safe event. The second is to absolutely deliver a valuable event and I’m pleased to say we’re on track for both.”

IBC Digital is a hybrid platform that will run in tandem with the live event, so attendees can engage with the show and enjoy all the insights, innovation and interaction. IBC Digital will allow attendees to create their own unique IBC experience by watching content, scheduling online meetings with exhibitors and other attendees, reviewing exhibitor profiles, and inviting colleagues to live meetings. Additionally, IBC Digital’s powerful AI technology will offer personalised recommendations for sessions, exhibitors and products, creating an individualised IBC experience for every attendee. This content will run from the launch date of October 21st until the end of March 2022.

“We can’t wait for the IBC Show to return to Amsterdam,” said Imran Sroya, Director at IBC. “We will be joined by a stellar line-up of speakers from globally recognised media and entertainment brands, who will be spotlighting emerging business and technology trends. We also understand that not everyone will be able to join us in Amsterdam. As a result, we are launching IBC Digital to create a hybrid event that will be accessible to IBC’s 250,000 strong community, regardless of whether they’re joining us in Amsterdam or onscreen at home.”

As part of IBC’s strategy to make this year’s content programme more accessible for attendees, the convention keynotes will be moved to the heart of the action and take place in the new Showcase Theatre in Hall 12. The Showcase Theatre will also feature thought-leadership led sessions on rapid growth markets from exhibitors and sponsors. IBC is also launching a series of themed Show Floor Stages that will host live exhibitor content sharing insights on trends from across the industry value chain.

The themes and locations for this year’s Show Floor Stages are:

Hall 7 – Production & Post Production;

Hall 9 – Content Supply Chain; (Sponsored by Grass Valley)

Hall 13 – Live & Remote Production;

Hall 5 – OTT, Direct to Consumer (Content Everywhere).

IBC is also supporting several initiatives which fall under its Innovation umbrella. The 2021 Technical Papers programme will cover a broad range of topics, including facial recognition, orchestrated devices, AI, advances in audio, XR, 5G, and include papers from Akamai, BBC, Comcast, IBM, MediaKind, NHK, RAI, TV2, and Vidmond amongst others. It will also host sessions from some of the organisations that own IBC, including the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS), International Trade Association for Broadcast & Media Technology (IABM), Institute of Engineering & Technology (IET), Society of Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) & the Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers (SMPTE).

The IBC Accelerator Media Innovation Programme will also return to Amsterdam and showcase boundary-breaking live demonstrations along with discussions with participants about each of their challenges and solutions. This year’s champions include Al Jazeera Media Networks, Associated Press, the BBC, ITV, Olympic Broadcasting Services, Sky and WarnerMedia, to name just a few. Eighty-five companies are participating overall to develop innovative solutions focused on key trends, such as 5G, AI and sustainability in live production.

“There’s a huge desire for the industry to get together again and do business, which is exemplified by the recent sharp uptick in registration,” advised Steve Connolly, Director at IBC. “Visitors at this year’s show will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations from at least 700 exhibitors, including major industry players and companies making their IBC debut.”

The IBC Innovation Awards will return to IBC 2021 to honour and celebrate collaborative projects within the content and technology industry. Alongside celebrating this year’s finalists and their technology partners, the IBC 2021 Innovation awards will also announce the recipient for IBC’s highest accolade: the IBC International Honour for Excellence.