BBC’s Vigil most watched new drama in 3 years

Vigil is UK television’s most watched new drama launch in three years, 30-day viewing data has revealed.
The six-part submarine thriller’s first episode – made for the BBC by World Productions – attracted an audience of 13.4 million viewers, making it the highest rated new drama launch across all UK channels since Bodyguard back in 2018.
Vigil has been a hit with viewers and critics alike, and grew its audience across the series on both overnight and 7-day consolidated viewing data.
Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s Chief Content Officer, said: “Vigil kept viewers hooked as Suranne Jones took them on a thrilling journey like no other. The series’ incredible success is testament to the power of the writing and a brilliant cast and crew.”
Vigil stars Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans, Paterson Joseph and Martin Compston. The series is available in full on BBC iPlayer.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login