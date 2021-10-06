BBC’s Vigil most watched new drama in 3 years

Vigil is UK television’s most watched new drama launch in three years, 30-day viewing data has revealed.

The six-part submarine thriller’s first episode – made for the BBC by World Productions – attracted an audience of 13.4 million viewers, making it the highest rated new drama launch across all UK channels since Bodyguard back in 2018.

Vigil has been a hit with viewers and critics alike, and grew its audience across the series on both overnight and 7-day consolidated viewing data.



Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s Chief Content Officer, said: “Vigil kept viewers hooked as Suranne Jones took them on a thrilling journey like no other. The series’ incredible success is testament to the power of the writing and a brilliant cast and crew.”

Vigil stars Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans, Paterson Joseph and Martin Compston. The series is available in full on BBC iPlayer.