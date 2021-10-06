Disney+ hires Van der Veer

Disney has hired former Fox Network Group executive Evert van der Veer to become the new VP of Programming for Disney+ across EMEA, effective immediately.

Van der Veer will be responsible for the programming strategy as well as managing content planning, operations, and regulatory compliance for the SVoD platform. He will be located primarily in Amsterdam.

Prior to his new role, van der Veer was working for Fox as the Vice President of Media Networks for Africa. He has also worked at Viacom and at the streaming platform Iflix, where he served as head of content for Africa and the Middle East.