Fury vs Wilder fight anti-piracy warning

In advance of the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder heavyweight bout on October 9th, only available in the UK on BT Sport PPV, Kieron Sharp, CEO of intellectual property protection body FACT, has highlighted the dangers of illegal streaming.

“There’s much excitement for Tyson Fury’s third fight against Deontay Wilder this Saturday,” notes Sharp. “However, some may be tempted to avoid paying and watch through unauthorised sources. People are often unaware of the dangers of illegal streaming, but it’s important that they understand the risks.”

“Our research found that the majority (64 per cent) of respondents believe that they would be putting their personal information at risk by illegally streaming. And they’d be right to worry, one in three (33 per cent) admitted that they’ve experienced fraud, been hacked or have been exposed to online scams as a result of illegal streaming. Meanwhile, almost a quarter (23 per cent) of respondents have received a request for personal information while streaming. We urge boxing fans to protect their personal information and watch the fight legally,” he added.

“It’s an exciting weekend for fight fans across the UK as Fury and Wilder will put their long-running feud to bed as they face off for a third and final time with the WBC and The Ring heavyweight belts on the line,” commented Richard Crisp, anti-piracy manager, BT. “The fight will be exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office and I would urge viewers to think twice about watching via an illegal stream. If you are in the UK or Ireland and not watching on BT Sport Box Office then you are watching illegally. This weekend we will once again be proactive in disrupting illegal streams of the fight on the night,” he warned.