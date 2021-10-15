BritBox launches on Xbox

BritBox, the SVoD service from the BBC and ITV that gives access to a library of British content, is now available to Xbox users in the UK.

The BritBox app is available via the Xbox Microsoft Store on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X models.

BritBox offers subscribers a collection of British box sets including the likes of Broadchurch, Downton Abbey, Vera, Only Fools and Horses, Love Island and Original exclusive content including The Beast Must Die, Secrets of the Krays, Spitting Image and Irvine Welsh’s Crime, which will launch on the platform later this year.

Tom Price, BritBox UK’s Commercial Director, said: “We are delighted to be able to share the best British entertainment with the Xbox community, just in time for viewers to enjoy a raft of amazing content including Irvine Welsh’s Crime, our ever-popular Britmas collection and our full catalogue of classic and contemporary British telly”.

The service is not yet available on PlayStation consoles.