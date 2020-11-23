BritBox launches in Australia

BritBox, the SVoD service created by the BBC and ITV, has officially launched in Australia. The launch is the next step in the global expansion of the platform, following its earlier launches in the US, Canada and the UK. ITV and BBC Studios announced in August 2020 plans to invest more than A$35 million (€21.2m) into the operation.

BritBox in Australia will offer content specifically curated for local audiences, including classic and contemporary British series, and exclusive and premiere titles, spanning drama, crime, mystery and comedy. Viewers will be able to access BritBox on a wide range of mobile and connected home devices.

“Our aim is to be the place to discover hidden gems or find your new favourite series,” commented Moira Hogan, country manager of BritBox in Australia. “We’ve delved into the rich catalogues of BBC Studios and ITV to deliver thousands of hours of classic and contemporary mystery, crime, drama and comedy titles for launch. This is just the start, with plenty more favourite British series, territory premieres, exclusives and originals to be released on BritBox each month. BritBox will also be the home to a variety of recently and previously broadcast series that viewers may have missed the first time around, now available for streaming on demand all in the one place.”

“Australians have an affinity for British television and the launch of BritBox in Australia is a unique opportunity to tap into this passion and nostalgia. We look forward to firmly establishing ourselves with Australian streaming audiences,” she added.

“BritBox is very much a part of BBC Studios’ future strategy in Australia,” asserted Fiona Lang, general manager for BBC Studios ANZ. “The global growth of BritBox has been truly impressive and there is no doubt that we are heavily invested in ensuring the success of BritBox in Australia as part of our partnership.”

“This partnership provides a unique platform to give Australians what they want; the best of British creativity in a streaming format,” declared Martin Goswami, Group Strategic Partnership and Distribution Director at ITV. “BritBox offers the chance for consumers to enjoy ITV’s best-loved British content anytime, anywhere. It’s an exciting day for us all.”

BritBox is for A$8.99 per month, or A$89.99 for a 12 month subscription, after an introductory seven-day free trial. BritBox is available via web, iPhone, iPad, Android smartphones and tablets, Chromecast, Apple TV (4th gen and newer), Samsung Smart TVs, LG Smart TVs, Telstra TV, and Fetch.