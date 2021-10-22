Canal+ dominates Vivendi results

After spinning off Universal Music, Canal+ is now Vivendi’s biggest unit and it contributed most of a 10 per cent YoY revenue boost to €2.48 billion for the first nine months of its financial year.

Q3 sales were €1.47 billion with a highlight a 35 per cent increase at Studiocanal. Domestic French revenue was €2.29 billion YTD, up slightly compared to the first nine months of 2020. International operations also increased to €1.63 billion against €1.59 billion last time.

But it was the ad unit Havas Group which delivered the biggest growth with revenue boosted 22 per cent to €590 million.