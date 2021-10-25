Subtitles return to C4

Following intensive engineering work necessitated by a fire at Red Bee, Channel 4 has announced it is now able to provide subtitles on its main channels for viewers on Sky, Virgin Media and Freeview as well as on All 4 and online.

Over the coming days, Channel 4 says it will begin to increase the number of shows with subtitles. To start with, shows that will carry subtitles will include the Great British Bake Off, The Last Leg and Gogglebox as well as live television including Channel 4 News.

In a statement, Channel 4 said: “We have done this by changing the way our channels are broadcast – linking up our emergency back-up to Arqiva’s equipment in Broadcast Centre. Channel 4 has been able to restore subtitles for viewers with the collaboration and support of our partners, Red Bee Media, Arqiva, Freeview, ITV and the BBC, for which we are very grateful. Additionally, Channel 4 is grateful for the ongoing advice and support of RNID in speaking to our deaf audience during this time.”

The broadcaster added: “Subtitles, unfortunately, remain unavailable for Freesat viewers at the moment because we distribute content to that platform in a different way that is not resolved by this change. However, we remain committed to restoring this service as quickly as possible. Audio description and sign-language services will remain unavailable until we move to the new system that is being built and tested.”