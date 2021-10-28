MásMóvil breaks into Portuguese 5G market

Spanish telco MásMóvil has won several 4G and 5G spectrum lots in Portugal for €70 million following a public auction with its participation through subsdiary Nowo.

The company won two lots of 5MHz in the 1,800 Mhz band, a block of 5Mhz in the 2,600 MHz band and four blocks of 10 MHz in the 3.5 MHz band.

According to news agency Europa Press, MásMóvil is set to massively develop its optic fibre and mobile networks in the country and several big infrastructures Funds would be interested in forming part of the projects.

The company is currently extending its FTTH network in Lisbon and Oporto.