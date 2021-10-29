ViacomCBS takes majority stake in Fox TeleColombia, Estudios TeleMexico

In a transaction that will bolster ViacomCBS Networks International’s studio production capabilities and complement its portfolio of production assets in Latin America, the ViacomCBS unit has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in the acclaimed Spanish language content producer, Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico from The Walt Disney Company and the founding family of Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico.

ViacomCBS International Studios’ VIS, a division of VCNI, will operate Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico as a collaborative partnership with the founding family. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

Through this transaction, VCNI will gain access to Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico’s studio operations in both Colombia and Mexico, as well as many hours of library content, which is comprised of multifaceted entertainment spanning multiple key genres including premium series, telenovelas, films, documentaries, unscripted, kids and family, branded and digital content and live sports shows produced for various audiences.

This content will fuel ViacomCBS’s global streaming platforms including Paramount+ and Pluto TV, and its linear networks around the world. Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico will also bolster ViacomCBS’s Spanish language content production capabilities to capitalise on significant content demand in the region and worldwide. This transaction combined with VCNI’s existing portfolio in Latin America, which includes VIS’ studio business and broadcasters Telefe in Argentina and the recently acquired Chilevisión in Chile, will position ViacomCBS as one of the leading Spanish-language content production companies in the world.

“The acquisition of Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico, combined with ViacomCBS’s existing Spanish-language portfolio including Telefe and Chilevisión, reinforces the company’s position as a leading worldwide producer of Spanish-language content,” declared Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Networks International. “This content will fuel ViacomCBS’ global ecosystem across Paramount+, Pluto TV and its linear networks.”

“This announcement is very fulfilling and I feel very honoured that Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico will continue its expansion and growth in the hands of such an amazing company as ViacomCBS and its talented and visionary executives,” added Samuel Duque Rozo, Founder and CEO of Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico. “The extraordinary work that our team has made during all these years, combined with ViacomCBS’ vision, iconic brands, experience, professionalism, creativity among much more, will bring nothing less but the best for both businesses.”

Rozo will continue exclusively to support the business from a creative and strategic advisory position, and Samuel Duque, current President, will lead the business. Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico will fall under the remit of Juan ‘JC’ Acosta, President of ViacomCBS International Studios and Networks Americas. The acquisition joins ViacomCBS’s Latin American portfolio, which includes two of the region’s most-watched free-to-air broadcasters, Telefe in Argentina and Chilevisión in Chile; the premium SVoD service, Paramount+; top FAST service Pluto TV; ViacomCBS International Studios production hubs; comedy YouTube channel and creators, Porta dos Fundos; more than 10 branded pay TV networks, including MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and Comedy Central, among others; multiple on-the-ground events and experiences; and an extensive consumer products catalogue.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.