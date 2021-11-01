IABM appoints Jones as Head of Digital

IABM, the international trade association for the broadcast & media industry has announced the appointment of Callum Jones to the position of Head of Digital. Jones is tasked with carrying forward IABM’s digital-first mission across all its platforms.
Jones began his career working across a variety of digital platforms at betting and gaming giant, William Hill. A move to the Football Pools followed, where Jones was responsible for all online content and development of its website and mobile apps. Spells at Merseyrail and Your Housing Group then followed, with a focus on digital growth, using analytics to tune and improve results. Most recently, as Head of Digital at the Rugby Football League, Jones had responsibility for the entire RFL digital estate, where he oversaw three straight years of record digital engagement figures.
Jones will be leading development to enhance the user experience of the Knowledge Hub on the IABM website, making it more data-driven, with improved discoverability and personalisation. He will also continue development of the BaM Zone – IABM’s digital engagement platform and meeting place for the Broadcast, Media & Entertainment industry, as well as developing IABM TV.
“I’m absolutely delighted to have been given the opportunity to join IABM as Head of Digital,” said Jones. “IABM has already made massive strides in the digital landscape, and I look forward to working with the team and our members to continue to offer market-leading support across the industry.”
“Callum Jones has exactly the experience and skills we need to take IABM’s digital activities to the next level to fulfil our digital-first strategy,” added Peter White, CEO, IABM. “Just as the consumers at the end of the media content chain have become much more digitally engaged in the last year, so digital will also continue to play an ever-more important role in how the Broadcast, Media & Entertainment technology industry interacts. Callum’s appointment will ensure that IABM remains at the forefront of the move to virtual, blended with our ongoing programme of in-person services and support for our members at physical events.”
