Netflix reveals Top 10

Netflix has launched ‘Top 10 on Netflix’ — a new website with weekly global and country lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service.

In a blog post, Pablo Perez De Rosso VP of Content Strategy, Planning & Analysis at Netflix, explained: “We will publish our new weekly Top 10 on Netflix every Tuesday based on hours viewed from Monday to Sunday the previous week for both original and licensed titles. We’ve broken the lists down as follows: global Top 10 lists for Films (English), TV (English), Films (non-English) and TV (non-English), as well as rankings for over 90 countries. The website is currently available in English and Spanish, with more languages to come next year.”

“These weekly lists are in addition to the daily country Top 10 rows we introduced on Netflix last year, which will now also be based on hours viewed. So whether you’re searching for Top 10 on Netflix or browsing directly on our service, it’s incredibly easy to see what other people are watching. We also know fans love to track our most popular films and shows of all time. So we will also update our overall lists, which we first published last month, as new titles become mega hits. These lists are based on the total hours viewed in a title’s first 28 days on Netflix,” added De Rosso.

Methodology

The lists are ranked by hours viewed per title, i.e. the total number of hours members spent watching a season of a series or film. Netflux will measure hours viewed over the course of a week, starting on Monday and ending on Sunday with the listspublish four weekly global Top 10 lists: Films (English), TV (English), Films (Non-English), and TV (Non-English).

Netflix will also publish two Top 10 lists, for Films and TV, for over 90 countries (the same countries with country Top 10 rows on Netflix itself). These lists are also ranked by hours viewed (though they are not showing hours viewed for each title at the country level).

Each season of a series is measured separately, so, for instance, users might see Seasons 2 and 3 of Stranger Things on the list.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in Internet connectivity around the world.

Top 10 lists: November 8 – 14

Red Notice, the Rawson Marshall Thurbe movie starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynoldsr was #1 on the global Top 10 Film (English) List with 148.72 million hours viewed since it was released on November 12th. The heist movie ranked #1 in over 90 countries, and now stands as the biggest Netflix Film opening weekend ever. Fans of The Rock also spent 6.76 million hours watching Jumanji: The Next Level, which made it to #10 on the list.



Two new dramas broke into the Top 10 Film lists this week. Festival favorite Passing, directed by Rebecca Hall and based on the novel by Nella Larsen, is #8 with 7.49 milllion hours viewed. And 7 Prisoners, the Brazilian film that won the Sorriso Diverso Venezia Award at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, is at #2 non-English Film list with 9.69 million hours viewed. Western The Harder They Fall saw 33.06 million hours viewed last week, which saw the film tajke the #3 spot.

For the third week in a row, prequel movie Army of Thieves cracked the Top 10 Film (English) list with 20.56 million hours viewed. The zombies from Army of the Dead also clawed their way back into the list at #7 with 7.62 million hours viewed.

Narcos: Mexico took the #1 spot on the Top 10 TV (English) list with 50.290M hours viewed. Meanwhile, people were watching pmety of YOU with seasons one, two, and three in the Top 10 TV (English) list. The new Arcane animated series landed the #2 spot on the Top 10 TV (English) list and cracked the Top 10 in 83 countries.

Global sensation Squid Game is still on top of the non-English TV list with 42.79 million hours viewed last week. People just can’t get enough of the K-Wave with three more Korean TV shows, The King’s Affection, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, and My Name all in the Top 10 TV (non-English) list.

Yara, an Italian movie based on a true-crime story that rocked the country in late 2010, pulled in 17.95 million hours viewed, whilst documentary Lords of Scam, about how four men robbed the French state of €2 billion, saw 2,12 million views.

With the holiday movie season approaching, festive rom-com Love Hard, British comedy Father Christmas is Back and Dutch family film The Claus Family all landed in the Top 10 with 58.56 million, 13.78 million, and 4.44 million hours viewed respectively.