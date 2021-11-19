Optus Sport extends EPL, WSL rights

Australian multiplay telco Optus Sport will continue streaming its exclusive coverage of the world’s best football to its one million plus active subscribers.

The renewals lock in Optus Sport’s Premier League rights for six years until 2028, and FA Women’s Super League until after the FIFA Women’s World Cup into 2024.

The announcement means Optus remains the Premier League’s exclusive Australian partner to almost the end of the decade and sees the service extend its coverage of the WSL to 2024, well beyond the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 hosted in Australia.

Acording to Optus Sport, the deal is a win for fans of the game, with the renewal meaning every Premier League match will be available to watch live and exclusive, on demand replay, and via the Mini Match edits through Optus Sport.

“We are thrilled to be able to significantly extend our exclusive partnership with Premier League and the FA Women’s Super League and continue to bring the best football coverage to more than a million of our passionate and loyal Optus Sport customers,” declared Optus CEO, Kelly Bayer Rosmarin.

“This is another proof point that we are continuing to deliver unique customer experiences and exceptional value for our Mobile and Home customers, in addition to our industry-leading Living Network, Australia’s fastest 5G, and our newly launched SubHub, a revolutionary subscription aggregation platform,” she added.

“In the six years since securing the exclusive Premier League rights, Optus Sport has become the undisputed home of premium European football and has introduced new Australian audiences to the game whilst setting the benchmark on live sports streaming,” remarked Optus’s VP of TV, Content and Product Development, Clive Dickens.

“Optus Sport has more than doubled its subscribers since 2018, engagement is up over 49 per cent year-on-year and we’ve seen nine of our top 10 most watched matches occurring during 2021. This includes the historic EURO 2020 England vs Italy Final, which broke the Australian record for a live sports streaming event, with almost one million households watching the match live, no single streamed Tokyo Olympic event reached this many households,” he noted.

“The Premier League is delighted to extend our partnership with Optus for a further six seasons up to 2027/28,” commented Paul Molnar, Chief Media Officer at the Premier League. “Optus has proven to be an outstanding home for the Premier League in Australia and has helped to grow the fan base of the Premier League and its clubs through market-leading content and impressive innovation. We are looking forward to continuing to work with Optus in the years ahead.”