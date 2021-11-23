Redge Media Origin upgrade for HbbTV

Redge Media Origin has been upgraded to support HbbTV devices. The upgrade enabled video playback on TV-sets within HbbTV applications, both for unencrypted and for DRM content. The project has been delivered in cooperation with the leading terrestrial broadcaster in Poland to support its expansion of HbbTV video services.

“HbbTV is about know-how. To make video play on HbbTV TV-sets we had to adjust Redge Media Origin in scope of structure of manifests and video containers, for both DASH and HLS. It was an iterative process of forging the knowledge with continuous checks on numerous devices in our lab and in the lab of our broadcasting partner. For sure in future there will be TV-sets demanding further adjustments, but with our technology and development process we are ready for this challenge,” says Wojciech Turak, Director of Redge Media Video Delivery.

Redge Media Origin follows the CDN 3.0 paradigm with its distributed and totally scalable architecture. Its playout nodes are located as close to end users as possible. Their edge computing, besides regular packaging, can also personalize manifests for Dynamic Ad Insertion or for OTT content watermarking which is essential in personalized video delivery of high value. With the HbbTV upgrade these features have become available for the HbbTV ecosystem where DAI is an important revenue driver.

The team of Redge Media will join the HbbTV Symposium in Paris on 24-25 November 2021. Also CDN 3.0 will be featured by Redge Media on IBC from 3 to 6 December 2021, hall 5, booth F21.