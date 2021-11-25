Antstream Arcade lands Atari investment

Global cloud gaming provider Antstream Arcade has successfully closed an external financing round of $3.5million (€31.m) led by the Atari Group. This latest funding brings Antstream Arcade’s total investment received to over $20 million.

Investors also include Chinese gaming and social giant Tencent and London-based venture firm Hambro Perks.

Founded in 2013, Antstream Arcade offers players around the opportunity to play a library of iconic games from the arcade era up to the modern day retro indie titles, with over 1,200 titles on the platform, including classics such as Space Invaders, Pac-Man and Mortal Kombat.



Players can play any title on-demand for free through Antstream’s ad-funded freemium service, with the option of an ad-free premium service available from $6.99 per month or $39.99 per year. Antstream’s proprietary cloud gaming platform also means that players can enjoy any game they want wherever there is a 4G connection or better, on almost any mobile or tablet device as well as on Mac, PC and Amazon Fire Stick.

Antstream Arcade CEO Steve Cottam said: “Atari is synonymous with the golden era of games that Antstream Arcade was built to bring to gaming audiences worldwide, so to have its support in growing the platform is one of the best endorsements we could possibly hope for. Cloud gaming is the future of the games industry, and this latest funding will enable us to expand our industry leading library of games, but also make them available on more devices and in more countries than ever before. ”