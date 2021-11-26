Buffini, Banerji appointed to BBC Board

Sir Damon Buffini and Shumeet Banerji will replace Tom Ilube, who stood down from the Board in the summer, and Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, whose term is due to conclude on December 31st.

Buffini was a founding partner of international investment firm Permira and Managing Partner from 1997-2010. He has been Chair of the Royal National Theatre since 2015 and Chair of the £2 billion DCMS Cultural Recovery Fund since 2020. He has held multiple non-executive director and governance roles across various industries.

Banerji was CEO of Booz & Company till 2012 before which he held a number of senior management positions at the firm and its predecessor Booz Allen Hamilton. He is the founder of Condorcet LP an advisory and investment firm focused on early stage technology companies. Banerji serves on the Board of Directors of Silicon Valley pioneer HP Inc. and of India’s most highly valued company, Reliance Industries Limited.

Richard Sharp, Chairman of the BBC, says: “Shumeet Banerji and Sir Damon Buffini bring with them a wealth of director level experience across the business, arts and tech sectors which will be critical to the BBC’s vision to grow its commercial activity, enhancing value for licence fee payers and boosting the wider creative economy.”

Banerji commented: “The BBC is built on a foundation of trust with audiences. It is an exciting time to join the BBC Board because trust in the media has never been more vital, and there are so many opportunities for the Corporation.”

Buffini added: “I am committed to the arts and the BBC’s role in supporting the creative industries. This is a compelling time to join the BBC Board as the Corporation continues to deliver best value for licence fee payers at home, while building its commercial reputation here and around the world.”

Banerji and Buffini will start their roles on January 1st 2022, both on four year terms.

The BBC Board consists of 14 members, with a majority of non-executive directors. The Chairman and four non-executive members are appointed by Order in Council on the recommendation of Ministers, to represent each of the nations of the UK. The BBC Board appoints a further five non-executive members through its Nominations Committee, of which Buffini and Banerji will be two. There are four executive directors on the Board, including the BBC’s Director-General who is the Corporation’s chief executive officer and editor-in-chief.