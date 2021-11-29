Red Notice sets Netflix viewing record

By Nik Roseveare
November 29, 2021
Netflix’s Red Notice has become the streaming platform’s biggest movie ever.

In an Instagram post, star of the movie, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, revealed: “In just 11 days you’ve officially made RED NOTICE the BIGGEST @Netflix FILM EVER. Shattering all records across the board!!!”

Johnson added that the film was “on its way to becoming the MOST WATCHED @Netflix PROPERTY OF ALL TIME,” including film and television.


Figures provided by Netflix about the movie – which also stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds – shows that it was streamed for 129,100,000 hours during its release week. Overall, the feature has been streamed for a total of 277.9 million hours so far.

Red Notice was not warmly received by critics, and currently hold a 35 per cent ‘Rotten’ rating on review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes – but that won’t bother Netflix at all, with rumours of a sequel already bubbling.

Netflix’s previous most watched movie was the Sandra Bullock horror Bird Box which became a viral senstation in December 2018.


