Red Notice sets Netflix viewing record

Johnson added that the film was “on its way to becoming the MOST WATCHED @Netflix PROPERTY OF ALL TIME,” including film and television.



Figures provided by Netflix about the movie – which also stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds – shows that it was streamed for 129,100,000 hours during its release week. Overall, the feature has been streamed for a total of 277.9 million hours so far.

Red Notice was not warmly received by critics, and currently hold a 35 per cent ‘Rotten’ rating on review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes – but that won’t bother Netflix at all, with rumours of a sequel already bubbling.

Netflix’s previous most watched movie was the Sandra Bullock horror Bird Box which became a viral senstation in December 2018.