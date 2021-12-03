Canal+ pledges €600m to France film industry

December 3, 2021
France broadcaster Canal+ will be able to show its films six months after cinema release for an exclusive nine-month window. The films will air on the Canal+ and Cine+ channels

The pay-TV giant has also reaffirmed its position as France’s biggest film backer following a deal with the country’s producer guilds (BLIC, BLOC and ARP) that will see it invest around €6oo million in local movie production over three years, starting in 2022.

Canal+’s support of the country’s film industry had been cast in doubt in recent weeks as it negotiated a new deal setting its investment obligations in local and European content.


