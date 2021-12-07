ITV, John Lewis & Partners expand I’m A Celebrity campaign

Following the launch of a bespoke I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! experience in Fortnite Creative, ITV and John Lewis & Partners today unveil further details of the integrated commercial partnership, planned by MG OMD, bringing the retailer’s Christmas story ‘Unexpected Guest’ dramatically to life via a synchronised cross-media event taking place in Fortnite Creative, Outernet London’s Ultra HD screen and in the programme itself.

In a world first, working with Outernet London, a new immersive media, entertainment and culture district, an immersive 4D creative experience–powered by Epic Games’ Unreal Engine will launch tonight and play out across the week on Outernet’s brand-new Ultra HD screen situated at the intersection of Charing Cross Road, Tottenham Court Road and Oxford Street. The 4D experience will show shoppers the John Lewis spaceship landing into the Fortnite Creative I’m A Celebrity Castle Trials experience, created by Metavision (as part of the ITV Group) and 3D Lab.

During tonight’s episode on ITV and ITV Hub, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! will feature a bespoke Castle Coin Challenge designed by the programme’s challenge team and based on the core themes of the John Lewis Christmas story ‘Unexpected Guest’ which will see the starship land in the grounds of Gwrych Castle. The Product Placement partnership will feature John Lewis & Partners Christmas decorations as a prize for the campmates to decorate the camp and bring some festive cheer, with even Kiosk Cledwyn sporting the Christmas jumper from the ad!

In Fortnite Creative, the starship will also land into the I’m A Celebrity Castle Trials experience with the in-show Castle Coin Challenge mirrored in the game, allowing players to fix the ship in-game on the grounds of the virtual castle.

Luke Price, Co-Founder and Creative Director, Metavision said: “When Metavision first imagined bringing two British cultural icons into Fortnite Creative, thoughts immediately turned to how we tie these worlds together in one unifying event. To have the John Lewis ship land in the deep space screen of Outernet London using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine; appear in the virtual castle inside Fortnite Creative and the ITV programme has made this an unmissable lean-in moment. We want to thank The Epic Games Innovation Lab, London and Outernet for being great collaborators; their passion and expertise have made this moment a reality.”

Bhavit Chandrani, Director of Creative & Digital Partnerships, ITV, said: “It was hugely exciting launching the I’m A Celeb experience in Fortnite Creative with John Lewis and this next stage takes the integration to a whole new level. It’s a seminal moment for us at ITV to be working with such incredible partners to launch a synchronised moment across a programme, game and 4D out-of-home all at once and showcases the creativity and scale of opportunity for brands.”

Philip O’Ferrall, CEO and President, Outernet Global said: “Outernet London is immensely proud to be part of such a pioneering campaign along with all the partners. This is one of the very first creatives to appear on our screens ahead of our full launch next year which is hugely exciting. It really shows what Outernet is capable of when you have such a potent mix of brands and media platforms and our world beating technology. I hope London enjoys!”

Claire Pointon, Customer Director at John Lewis says: “We are excited to continue this innovative and unique campaign with ITV and Metavision. Bringing to life the tale of ‘Unexpected Guest’ for the I’m a Celebrity campmates and viewers is a first for us. We are thrilled to partner with all involved in this campaign and this is real game change in how we can tell our story to our customers and reach a new audience; watching it come to life in programme, appear in the virtual castle in Fortnite Creative and in 4D on Outernet London’s for London shoppers – we are also looking forward to bringing some Christmas cheer to the campmates as they decorate their camp with our decorations!”

Natalie Bell, CEO at MG OMD said: “This is a hugely exciting project for the agency to be involved in, which sees us take the iconic brand of John Lewis into new territories, environments & audiences. The integrated partnership between John Lewis, MG OMD, ITV and Metavision has really enabled us to bring to life the amazing Christmas ad #unexpectedguest, via a truly cutting-edge activation.”